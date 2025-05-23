WORLD
2 min read
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in largest swap of war
Russia and Ukraine carry out first phase of large-scale prisoner swap, with nearly 800 people exchanged amid continued fighting along front line.
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in largest swap of war
Man embraces a Ukrainian prisoner of war as he returns after a swap at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

Russia and Ukraine have begun a major prisoner exchange, trading hundreds of soldiers and civilians in what is being described as the largest swap of the war so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday that 390 Ukrainians — both soldiers and civilians — had returned home, with more releases anticipated over the weekend. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it received an equal number from Ukraine.

"It's very important to bring everyone home," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, thanking those involved and vowing to continue diplomatic efforts for further exchanges.

The exchange follows the peace talks in Istanbul, which marked the first direct meeting between Kiev and Moscow since early 2022 and both parties agreed to the 1,000-person swap.

'Maybe my dad will come tomorrow'

The freed Ukrainians arrived at a medical facility in the Chernihiv region, where they were met by cheering relatives.

Some men were overcome with emotion, while others appeared dazed after years in captivity. Wrapped in Ukrainian flags, they embraced family members and began the reintegration process.

Dozens of relatives of prisoners cheered and chanted "Thank you!" as buses carrying the freed captives arrived at a medical facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region.

RECOMMENDED

The swap took place at the Belarusian border, and released Russians were reportedly taken to Belarus for medical treatment. Although the exchange was significant, it did not signal a halt in fighting.

Intense battles persist along the 1,000-kilometre front line.

"Vanya!" cried Nataliia Mosych, among the gathered relatives, "My husband!"

She hadn't seen her husband, Ivan, for almost two years, she said, beaming with joy.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. I am still in shock," Mosych said after he came outside to great his family following registration procedures inside the facility.

"I am really glad and we were not forgotten, and we still mean something for Ukraine."

Many relatives wept when it became clear their loved ones were not among those returning, and they hoped those who were released could at least offer some information about their husbands, brothers and sons.

"Maybe my dad will come tomorrow," one small boy cried.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access