Spain has signed a pact with Türkiye to import HURJET, the country's first indigenously developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAS/TAI).

Turkish Deputy Defence Ministers Musa Heybet and Suay Alpay, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroglu, Spain's Director General of Defence Industrial Strategy and Innovation, and Air and Space Force Lieutenant General Miguel Ivorra, other officials attended the signing ceremony in Madrid on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) also includes plans to co-produce the aircraft's infrastructure in Spain.

“Today is a very important day. Today, Türkiye has once again demonstrated its strength in defence aviation to the entire world," Alpay said.

Emphasising that concrete steps were taken with a valuable product like HURJET rather than just slogans or expectations, he added: “A memorandum was signed here today, and the whole world witnessed it. This is just the beginning. We must proceed with care and sensitivity.”

Replacing ageing jet trainers