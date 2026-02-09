The US military has boarded a “sanctioned crude oil tanker” in the Indian Ocean after pursuing it from the Caribbean, the Pentagon announced, accusing the vessel of defying Washington’s blockade on Venezuela-linked shipping.

“Overnight, US military forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding on the Aquila II without incident,” the Pentagon said in a post on X on Monday.

According to the statement, the tanker was operating “in defiance of President Donald Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean” and attempted to evade US forces.

The Department of Defence said the vessel was tracked across multiple regions, with US forces pursuing it from the Caribbean into the Indian Ocean, where the boarding took place in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.