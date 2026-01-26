Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi said a final decision on the team's participation in next month's Twenty20 World Cup will be delayed by up to a week, keeping open a possible boycott over Bangladesh's withdrawal.

Naqvi met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday to take his advice on the situation, after which a call was expected to be made, but the cricket board boss posted on X that "the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday".

Describing a "productive meeting" with the premier, he said Sharif "directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table".

Naqvi threw the national cricket team's participation into doubt on Saturday, saying Pakistan could pull out after the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh in the tournament.

Local media also reported that Pakistan could also boycott a February 15 match against arch-rivals India over political tension.

Pakistan backs Bangladesh

Pakistan's reaction comes after the ICC rejected Bangladesh's demands to relocate their World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka over security fears.

On Saturday, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland as per the Twenty20 international rankings.