Brown University reaches deal to restore federal funding, will pay $50 million
Trump has threatened to freeze federal funding for various universities, as rights advocates have raised concerns.
Brown University to pay $50 million and scale back DEI targets as part of agreement amid wider crackdown on campus protests and speech on Gaza war. / AP
July 31, 2025

Brown University has reached a deal with President Donald Trump's administration to restore funding for the university's federally sponsored medical and health sciences research and to resolve some compliance reviews, the university and the government said.

Brown University said that as part of the deal, it will pay $50 million over 10 years to support workforce development in Rhode Island.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon separately confirmed the deal in a statement.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for institutions over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza, climate initiatives and other issues.

Last week, Columbia University agreed to pay over $220 million to resolve federal probes.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Harvard was open to spending up to $500 million to end its dispute with the government.

A US official said in April the government would block $510 million in grants for Brown.

Details of deal

Brown agreed to take actions "to support a thriving Jewish community, research and education about Israel, and a robust Program in Judaic Studies," according to the terms of the deal.

The deal says Brown will conduct a survey through an external party - jointly chosen by the university and the government - to evaluate its campus climate, including the climate for Jewish students.

The deal did not explicitly outline equivalent steps for Arab and Muslim students.

Rights advocates note a rise in Islamophobia and antisemitism during the Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Brown would submit the survey results to the government along with proposed actions to improve the situation, the deal notes.

Concerns of free speech

Rights advocates have raised concerns about free speech, academic freedom and due process over the government's funding threats against universities.

In particular, the government has claimed that universities allegedly allowed antisemitism on their campuses during last year's pro-Palestine protests.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's carnage in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism, while conflating their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

The US Education Department's Office for Civil Rights may visit the university to interview staff and ask for other information to determine whether the deal is being complied with, the agreement notes, adding Brown will cease to have diversity targets and ensure its programs do not promote DEI.

