The secretary-general of the Commonwealth, a 56-nation group headed by Britain's King Charles, has said she expected member nations to make progress towards beginning negotiations on reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

In an interview on Wednesday, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, a former foreign minister of Ghana who has publicly backed reparations from Great Britain, said she was supporting member countries in seeking redress.

"My understanding is that there's some movement in terms of having parties around the table to decide on the way forward, and the different forms of reparations, how to deal with it going forward will be discussed," she said.

Discussions would be multi-lateral and would likely involve regional groups like the Caribbean Community and the African Union, she added.

The Commonwealth, which grew out of the British Empire, is one of the world’s largest international organisations, representing around 2.7 billion people. Its members include Australia, India, 21 African nations, and Caribbean states such as Barbados and Jamaica.

Charles has spoken of his profound regret over slavery and has backed research into the British monarchy’s historical links to the trade. However, Britain, like most former colonial powers, has dismissed calls for reparations.

‘Reparations do not have to be only financial’

From the 15th to the 19th century, at least 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery by European merchants.

Britain was responsible for transporting an estimated 3.2 million people, making it the second most active European nation after Portugal, which enslaved nearly six million.

The African Union last year made reparations its theme of the year, and is working on developing a joint stance among member states.