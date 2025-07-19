WORLD
2 min read
DRC, M23 rebels agree on peace principles to end conflict
After deadly clashes and regional strain, DRC and M23 reached a peace accord under Qatari and US involvement, signalling cautious hope.
DRC, M23 rebels agree on peace principles to end conflict
Qatar played a central role in mediating the DRC-M23 peace talks. / Reuters
July 19, 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group signed on Saturday a declaration of principles to end fighting in the country’s east, a sign of progress even as sources briefed on the talks said details needed to be negotiated.

The signing by representatives from both sides took place at a ceremony in Qatar that followed months of Qatari mediation after talks began in April.

The United States has pushed for finalisation of a durable peace deal in the Central African country.

US President Donald Trump has made clear he hopes that it would attract Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

M23, in the latest of a series of uprisings supported by Rwanda, seized Goma, eastern DRC’s largest city, in January and went on to make gains across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The fighting has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year, while escalating the risk of a full-scale regional war.

Several of DRC’s neighbours already had troops deployed in the country’s east when the advance began.

In March, Qatar brokered a surprise meeting between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during which they called for an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire.

RECOMMENDED

That led to direct talks, also in Doha, between DRC and M23. DRC had previously rejected the idea of holding talks with M23, branding it a terrorist group.

Sources in both delegations have expressed frustration with the pace of negotiations and the lack of progress on confidence-building measures, including the release of M23 members held by DRC and the reopening of banks in rebel-held territory.

It was unclear on Saturday how many of those issues have been resolved.

Bigger outstanding questions concerning the possible Rwandan and M23 withdrawals from eastern DRC were not expected to be fully addressed by the declaration of principles.

RelatedTRT Global - DRC-Rwanda deal: Will the US-brokered treaty survive?

‘Significant development’

The African Union on Saturday said a ceasefire signed between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group was a “significant development”.

“This... marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region,” African Union chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'