The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group signed on Saturday a declaration of principles to end fighting in the country’s east, a sign of progress even as sources briefed on the talks said details needed to be negotiated.

The signing by representatives from both sides took place at a ceremony in Qatar that followed months of Qatari mediation after talks began in April.

The United States has pushed for finalisation of a durable peace deal in the Central African country.

US President Donald Trump has made clear he hopes that it would attract Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

M23, in the latest of a series of uprisings supported by Rwanda, seized Goma, eastern DRC’s largest city, in January and went on to make gains across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The fighting has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year, while escalating the risk of a full-scale regional war.

Several of DRC’s neighbours already had troops deployed in the country’s east when the advance began.

In March, Qatar brokered a surprise meeting between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during which they called for an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire.