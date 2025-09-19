Sudan's paramilitary forces have killed 75 people in a drone strike that hit a mosque at a camp for displaced people in Darfur, an aid group operating at the site has said.
The strike came on Friday as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pushed to oust the army from the Darfur region's main city, Al Fasher.
According to the Emergency Response Room group at the Abu Shouk camp, a drone struck a mosque.
"The bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the mosque," the group said in a statement.
On the other hand, satellite imagery showed that RSF is making gains in besieged Al Fasher.
For about 18 months, Al Fasher has been under siege by RSF, who already control parts of the North Darfur state capital.
Sudan's army - whose positions in Al Fasher are concentrated in the west - has been locked in a devastating war with the RSF since April 2023.
Famine‑hit Abu Shouk
Satellite images analysed by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab show RSF paramilitaries advancing across key terrain, including the former UNAMID compound - a fortified base in west Al Fasher once used by a defunct United Nations-African Union mission, now serving as the headquarters for army allies the Joint Forces.
"RSF has likely captured the former UNAMID compound, Joint Forces' base of operations," Yale said, citing damage visible in satellite imagery collected between Monday and Thursday.
An RSF official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media, claimed by saying: "By around 2:00 pm (Thursday), our forces had taken full control of the UNAMID base."
RSF militants also now control much of the famine‑hit Abu Shouk displacement camp, a densely populated area just three kilometres north of UNAMID, according to eyewitnesses.
This places Al Fasher airport - the army's de facto base of operations located three kilometres (1.9 miles) south of UNAMID - and the army's 6th Division headquarters, five kilometres east of the compound, both within direct RSF firing range.