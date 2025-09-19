Sudan's paramilitary forces have killed 75 people in a drone strike that hit a mosque at a camp for displaced people in Darfur, an aid group operating at the site has said.

The strike came on Friday as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pushed to oust the army from the Darfur region's main city, Al Fasher.

According to the Emergency Response Room group at the Abu Shouk camp, a drone struck a mosque.

"The bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the mosque," the group said in a statement.

On the other hand, satellite imagery showed that RSF is making gains in besieged Al Fasher.

For about 18 months, Al Fasher has been under siege by RSF, who already control parts of the North Darfur state capital.

Sudan's army - whose positions in Al Fasher are concentrated in the west - has been locked in a devastating war with the RSF since April 2023.