The pharmacy bill of average Americans is set to go up as drugs from the European Union become pricier under the new tariff regime.

The United States and European Union recently reached a trade agreement, bringing an end to a standoff between the two economic blocs.

Following talks in Scotland between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the two sides agreed to impose a 15 percent tariff on all EU goods entering the US, half the 30 percent rate Trump had threatened to introduce.

As per the new agreement, the EU’s pharmaceutical industry has been hit hard. Previously duty-free, under the new deal, a 15 percent tariff will be imposed on medicine exports to America. The sector now faces between $13 billion and $19 billion in added costs.

Pharmaceuticals are the EU’s largest export to America by value, accounting for around 60 percent of all US pharmaceutical imports.

In 2024, EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products reached $138 billion, about 38.2 percent of all extra‑EU pharmaceutical exports.

The US relies heavily on imports of critical medicines from the European Union, while EU-based drugmakers, especially in hubs such as Ireland and Denmark, depend on access to the US market.

For decades, most pharmaceutical products traded across the Atlantic enjoyed a zero percent under the World Trade Organization’s most-favoured nation rules. That grace period is over.

The inclusion of pharmaceuticals in the across-the-board tariff deal comes amid a US national security investigation into medicine imports.

In April, the Trump administration opened an investigation, known as Section 232 , into whether imports of medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients threatened America’s national security. That probe has now delivered its political payload.

Although some generic drugs will be exempt, the European Commission has not provided details on which ones. Blockbuster treatments like Keytruda and Ozempic to wrinkle-smoothers like Botox, will be subject to a 15 percent levy at the US border.

How the deal will affect US



American consumers are unlikely to escape unscathed.

Americans spent approximately $806 billion on prescription drugs in 2024. That translates to about $1,564 per person annually, the highest per-capita drug spending in OECD, an economic bloc of 38 countries.