Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Police say one of the injured, now in hospital, also sustained a wound from a gunshot fired by an officer.
UK PM Keir Starmer and wife Victoria visit Manchester synagogue attack site, where police declared the Yom Kippur killings a terror incident. / Reuters
October 3, 2025

Confusion surrounds the events that unfolded outside a Manchester synagogue after police on Friday said that the attacker was ‘unarmed’ and two of the victims were accidentally shot by officers.

One of the victims killed in Thursday's attack was shot by police during their attempts to bring the unarmed attacker under control, police said in a statement.

"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officer," the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said.

"It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end."

Police added that one of those injured and currently receiving treatment in the hospital also suffered a gunshot wound.

Both people believed to have been shot were behind the synagogue doors.

By Baba Umar
