UN Security Council President Samuel Zbogar on Saturday expressed support for Lebanon’s territorial unity and sovereignty, calling for all parties to commit to the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024.

He made the remarks during a press conference at the conclusion of a visit by a UN Security Council delegation to Beirut, where members met Lebanese officials and toured the Blue Line — the border demarcation marking Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.

The UN official said the Security Council renews its commitment to the stability of Lebanon and the region as a whole, and continues to hold regular consultations on the situation in Lebanon and along the Blue Line.

“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” said Zbogar.

Possible escalation by Israel

Recently, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the country “is preparing for a military escalation” in anticipation of potential security deterioration in Lebanon due to what it described as the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”

“We reaffirm the council’s support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence,” said Zbogar.

