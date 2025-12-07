WORLD
UN Security Council urges full adherence to Lebanon ceasefire
Council President Samuel Zbogar reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty as Security Council delegation concludes 2-day visit amid Israeli warnings of possible escalation.
People pass wrecked buildings while returning to Qana, southern Lebanon, on November 28, 2024, a day after the ceasefire began. / AP
December 7, 2025

UN Security Council President Samuel Zbogar on Saturday expressed support for Lebanon’s territorial unity and sovereignty, calling for all parties to commit to the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024.

He made the remarks during a press conference at the conclusion of a visit by a UN Security Council delegation to Beirut, where members met Lebanese officials and toured the Blue Line — the border demarcation marking Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.

The UN official said the Security Council renews its commitment to the stability of Lebanon and the region as a whole, and continues to hold regular consultations on the situation in Lebanon and along the Blue Line.

“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” said Zbogar.

Possible escalation by Israel

Recently, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the country “is preparing for a military escalation” in anticipation of potential security deterioration in Lebanon due to what it described as the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”

“We reaffirm the council’s support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence,” said Zbogar.

Lebanon’s territorial integrity

On August 11, 2006, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1701, which called for a complete cessation of hostilities following a 33-day war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

Zbogar further affirmed that the “safety of peacekeepers must be respected and that they must never be targeted.”

“We support the Lebanese government’s decision to ensure the state’s monopoly of arms.”

The push to disarm Hezbollah

Under US-Israeli pressure, the Lebanese government decided last August to disarm Hezbollah, and the army drafted a five-phase plan to remove its weapons.

However, Hezbollah quickly rejected the plan, calling the decision a “sin” and insisting on Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory, which it has failed to do despite making pledges to leave.

On Friday, the UN delegation began its visit to Lebanon after arriving from Syria, where it met with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Army Commander Rodolphe Haikal.

RelatedTRT World - Civilian-led Israeli and Lebanese delegations gather for first direct talks in 40 years
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
