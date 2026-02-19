Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued an urgent appeal for citizens to leave Iran immediately and warned against all travel to the country, citing the risk of an imminent military escalation.

“Please leave Iran immediately and under no circumstances travel to this country,” Tusk told reporters in the town of Zielonka near Warsaw on Thursday. “I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real.”

The prime minister warned that the window for evacuation could close rapidly. “In a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be possible,” he said, urging Poles to take the warning seriously.

Poland’s government has not provided details on how many Polish citizens are currently in Iran. The foreign ministry is expected to issue further guidance.