WORLD
2 min read
Tusk urges Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately amid conflict fears
"I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real," the premier says.
Tusk urges Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately amid conflict fears
Poland's PM Donald Tusk holds a press conference during a signing event for the delivery of anti-aircraft systems in Kobylka, Jan. 30, 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
8 hours ago

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued an urgent appeal for citizens to leave Iran immediately and warned against all travel to the country, citing the risk of an imminent military escalation.

“Please leave Iran immediately and under no circumstances travel to this country,” Tusk told reporters in the town of Zielonka near Warsaw on Thursday. “I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real.”

The prime minister warned that the window for evacuation could close rapidly. “In a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be possible,” he said, urging Poles to take the warning seriously.

Poland’s government has not provided details on how many Polish citizens are currently in Iran. The foreign ministry is expected to issue further guidance.

RECOMMENDED

Tusk noted that previous evacuation warnings had been ignored in the past, with serious consequences. “We have bad experiences,” he said. “Some people underestimate such appeals.”

Sources and media reports say Washington and Tel Aviv are close to another military confrontation with Iran, even as negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program continue.

Israel and Iran had a 12-day war in June 2025, with the US bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

RelatedTRT World - US, Israel weigh weeks-long strike on Iran: report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
French pro-Palestine group calls for boycott of dates produced in illegal Israeli settlements
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
Balcazar installed as Peru's interim president following Jeri's ouster
Türkiye condemns Israeli 'annexation' efforts in occupied West Bank during Security Council session
At least 50 civilians killed in clashes in eastern DRC: OCHA
US withdrawing all of its remaining forces from Syria — report
'No happiness this year': Gaza's displaced families mark Ramadan in Mawasi tents
US holding secret talks with grandson of Cuba's Raul Castro — report