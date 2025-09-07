Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stepped down, as members of his ruling party seek to hold a new leadership race following disastrous upper house elections.



"Now that negotiations on US tariff measures have reached a conclusion, I believe this is the appropriate moment," Ishiba told a news conference.



"I have decided to step aside and make way for the next generation," he said.

The decision comes less than a year after the 68-year-old took the helm of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He has since lost his majority in both houses of parliament.

The farm minister and a former prime minister reportedly met with Ishiba on Saturday night to urge him to resign voluntarily.

Last week, four senior LDP officials, including the party's number two Hiroshi Moriyama offered to resign.

Opponents of Ishiba had been calling on him to step down to take responsibility for the election results, following the upper chamber vote in July.

Those backing the move included 84-year-old influential former prime minister Taro Aso, according to local media.

But some other veteran members urged caution, saying the LDP's old-style politics was undermining its credibility.

LDP lawmakers and regional officials across Japan who want a new leadership election will submit a request on Monday.

The leadership race will be held if the required majority is reached.

Ishiba's term as party leader was supposed to end in September 2027.