Former CNN anchor and prominent American TV journalist Don Lemon has been arrested, a US Justice Department official familiar with the situation said.

Lemon livestreamed a demonstration that interrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this month, which protested President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area.

On Friday, Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called his arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment."

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable,” Lowell added.

Lemon said he was at the demonstration as a journalist. He said he was tipped off in advance but did not know the activists would disrupt the service.

Trump administration officials quickly condemned the demonstration and accused protesters of intimidating worshippers.

Lemon is due to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday. Following his arrest, he is expected to argue that he was reporting on the event as a journalist, not taking part in a protest.

“Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church, and members of the organisation,” Lemon said in a recent video. “That’s it. That’s called journalism.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday that additional arrests had been made alongside Lemon, naming Trahern Jeen Crew and Jamael Lydell Lundy, whom she said were “in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

Independent journalist Georgia Fort, who was filming the protest, was also arrested.