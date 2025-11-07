Hamas has sharply condemned Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he personally led police officers in delivering demolition and eviction orders to Palestinian Bedouin families residing in the Negev desert, describing the move as “organised terrorism and state-sponsored repression.”

In a statement released on the group’s official Telegram channel on Thursday, Hamas said the scene of Ben-Gvir confronting Bedouin residents and handing out the orders was a clear demonstration of the “arrogance and systematic oppression” driving Israeli government policies.

A video circulating online shows a Bedouin resident defying Ben-Gvir, telling him: “You don’t give me the right to live — give me my right to live,” as the minister oversaw police distributing demolition notices in a Bedouin community in southern Israel.

The Israeli government classifies approximately 40 villages in the Negev Desert as "unrecognised," claiming that the roughly 55,000 Palestinian Bedouins living there cannot prove their ownership of the land.

There are around 1.6 million Palestinians in Israel, accounting for around 20 percent of the country's population.

‘Fascist policies’