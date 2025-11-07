WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'State-backed terrorism': Hamas slams Ben-Gvir’s demolition orders to Bedouin families in Negev
The Palestinian resistance group accuses Israel’s far-right minister of spearheading systematic displacement after he personally delivered demolition notices to Bedouins residing in the Negev desert.
'State-backed terrorism': Hamas slams Ben-Gvir’s demolition orders to Bedouin families in Negev
A Palestinian man confronted far-right Minister Ben-Gvir as he led police to issue demolition and eviction orders in the Negev. / Social Media
November 7, 2025

Hamas has sharply condemned Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he personally led police officers in delivering demolition and eviction orders to Palestinian Bedouin families residing in the Negev desert, describing the move as “organised terrorism and state-sponsored repression.”

In a statement released on the group’s official Telegram channel on Thursday, Hamas said the scene of Ben-Gvir confronting Bedouin residents and handing out the orders was a clear demonstration of the “arrogance and systematic oppression” driving Israeli government policies.

A video circulating online shows a Bedouin resident defying Ben-Gvir, telling him: “You don’t give me the right to live — give me my right to live,” as the minister oversaw police distributing demolition notices in a Bedouin community in southern Israel.

The Israeli government classifies approximately 40 villages in the Negev Desert as "unrecognised," claiming that the roughly 55,000 Palestinian Bedouins living there cannot prove their ownership of the land.

There are around 1.6 million Palestinians in Israel, accounting for around 20 percent of the country's population.

‘Fascist policies’

RECOMMENDED

Hamas said the intimidation of Bedouin communities — through threats of displacement and the loss of homes — reflects a broader pattern of racial discrimination, forced eviction and provocation pursued against Palestinians.

The Palestinian resistance group warned that the “repressive and fascist policies” of the Israeli government risk sparking serious consequences on the ground and called on the international community and human rights organisations to intervene immediately to halt the planned demolitions and displacement.

“These actions reinforce a policy of brutality devoid of legal or ethical limits,” the statement said, urging global actors to deter Israel from moving forward with what it described as demographic engineering targeting indigenous Bedouin communities.

Hamas stressed that the resilience of Palestinian communities remains the “bulwark” against Israeli efforts to reshape the demographic and territorial landscape in favour of illegal settlement expansion and control.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu supports Ben-Gvir’s push for Palestinian executions in prisons: official

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians