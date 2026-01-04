In early December, the new American National Security Strategy document made an explicit commitment to what was referred to as the Trump Corollary – a 21st-century twist to the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, an American geopolitical conviction that the US should dominate the Americas.

Less than a month later, the Trump administration put the words into action.

On January 3, the US launched Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Nicholas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and the death of at least 40 people in the Latin American nation with the world’s biggest oil reserves.

Trump’s attack on Venezuela – coming after weeks of sabre-rattling and strikes of alleged drug-running vessels – has sent alarm bells ringing across the world, with condemnations coming from both friends and foes of the US.

The late-night operation has also left many unanswered questions – what will happen to Venezuela without Maduro at the helm? Will the US be able to enforce regime change that it has worked for? And how will the rest of Latin America react to the stunning assault on a sovereign nation’s elected leader?

Alexander Stoan, a researcher at York University specialising in Latin America, for one, says the socialist Venezuelan state is intact till now despite the well-made plans in Washington.

“The core of the political order that shapes ‘chavizmo’ continues to survive and govern Venezuela,” Stoan tells TRT World, referring to the left-wing populist political ideology popularised by the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

Chavismo, called chavism or chavezism in English, advocates social welfare programmes, nationalisation of industries, including the oil sector, and strong opposition to neoliberal economic policies.

Chavez survived several coup attempts against his rule, including a US-backed abortive military intervention in 2002.

Maduro, a former bus driver and later a union leader, succeeded Chavez as the country’s president in 2013.

Following the capture of Maduro, Venezuela has adopted a defiant stand, led by the country’s Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed the interim presidency, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who was seen in the streets mobilising public support.

Will Chavismo survive?

Experts point out that despite Maduro’s capture by the US, Venezuela’s socialist rule stands on a platform that is propped up by others and not just one leader.

Venezuela has the backing of socialist-ruled Latin American states like Cuba and Nicaragua, and anti-Western states like the communist party-ruled China and Russia.

“Cabello, Rodriguez and those around them are hardliners. The social forces swarming the streets of Caracas in unity with the armed forces are not pleased at the ease with which US imperialism kidnapped their head of state. Right now, there is huge pressure on the government to continue resisting the demands of the US,” says Stoan.

On social media, numerous Chavista governors have also come out to confirm they are in control of their various states, he adds.

“We will never again be a colony of any empire,” said Rodriguez during a televised address to Venezuelans, referring to Spanish colonisation of large parts of Latin America, including the oil-rich state.

The US has also conducted many military occupations across Latin America from Mexico to the Dominican Republic, Cuba and most lately, Panama.

Related TRT World - Is Trump expansionist? A look at the US invasions in the Americas

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez also called on citizens to unite to resist the US “invasion”, putting up resistance to “fight for freedom”.

While Trump asserted that Rodriguez is willing to comply with his requests for US access to Venezuela’s oil sector and the installation of a Washington-friendly government, she called Operation Absolute Resolve “barbaric”, signalling no intention to come to terms with the American leadership.

“The stiffest resistance will come from the Cuban military intelligence people, along with the allies of Diosdado Cabello, military and civilian. It will not be the entire state,” predicts James E. Mahon Jr, a professor of political science at Williams College and an expert on Latin American politics.