WORLD
2 min read
IMF makes first official visit to Syria since 2009: statement
IMF staff visits Damascus to assess economic, financial conditions in Syria and discuss with authorities their economic policy, capacity-building priorities to support economic recovery.
IMF makes first official visit to Syria since 2009: statement
Palestinians living in Yarmouk Camp celebrate Eid al-Adha in Damascus, Syria on June 8, 2025. / AA
June 10, 2025

Officials from the International Monetary Fund visited Syria's capital Damascus between June 1-5 to assess economic and financial conditions and discuss with the authorities their economic policy and capacity-building priorities to support the recovery of the country’s economy.

The visit marked the first official visit of IMF staff to Syria since 2009 – before the country’s 13-year civil war – according to a Tuesday statement by the Fund.

"Amidst enormous challenges, the Syrian authorities are determined to rehabilitate Syria’s economy. In the near term, it is critical to restore public confidence and macro-economic stability through the pursuit of sound fiscal and monetary policies and create conditions for the private sector to lead Syria’s development and growth," the IMF said.

The statement stressed that Syria will need substantial international assistance to support authorities’ efforts to rehabilitate the economy, meet urgent humanitarian needs, and rebuild essential institutions and infrastructure.

"This not only includes concessional financial support, but also extensive capacity development assistance."

RelatedTRT Global - ‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
RECOMMENDED

The statement, which also included the assessments of IMF Syria Mission Chief Ron von Rooden, who led the delegation, said Syria is facing major challenges after years of conflict.

Citing how around 6 million people have fled the country, mostly to neighbouring countries, and 7 million people have been internally displaced, the statement noted that economic output has fallen, real incomes have declined sharply, and poverty is high.

State institutions have been weakened, basic services have been disrupted, and much of the country's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, the statement stressed, adding that the humanitarian and reconstruction needs are very large "There is great urgency to address these challenges and achieve a sustainable economic recovery, including to absorb the increasing number of returning refugees," it said.

The IMF mission reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to support Syria, the statement said, adding that Fund officials developed a detailed roadmap for policy and capacity-building priorities for key economic institutions, particularly the Finance Ministry, Central Bank, and state statistics agency.

Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian