Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he plans to visit Türkiye “to intensify negotiations” aimed at ending the war with Russia and advancing efforts to resume prisoner-of-war exchanges.

In a statement shared on Telegram on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he will hold “a series of meetings” on Wednesday, without specifying the Turkish city or the counterparts he is scheduled to meet.

“Tomorrow — meetings in Türkiye. We are preparing to intensify negotiations and have developed solutions we will propose to our partners. Bringing the war to an end is Ukraine’s top priority. We are also working to resume exchanges and the return of war prisoners,” he said.

Following his international trip, the Ukrainian leader said he would meet lawmakers from his Servant of the People party and present “several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our state needs.”

Separately, US media reported that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is also expected to arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday to take part in the talks with Zelenskyy.

Russia will not participate in this week’s talks – Kremlin