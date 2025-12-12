President Donald Trump on Thursday used a White House gathering to spotlight what he described as his administration’s foreign policy gains, telling lawmakers the United States is regaining international respect and has helped defuse several global crises.

Addressing the annual Congressional Ball, a bipartisan holiday tradition that brings together members of the House and Senate, Trump said European leaders are increasingly seeking direction from Washington.

“The European nations are reporting that your president might as well be the leader of the European nations also,” he said.

“They listen to us, and they respect us like they’ve never respected us before.”

Trump also claimed that the US had “solved eight wars."