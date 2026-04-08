Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Qatari counterparts to discuss the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and steps toward achieving lasting peace, diplomatic sources said.

According to sources from Türkiye’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Ankara’s satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire and reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at securing a permanent peace.

Fidan said Türkiye would continue working to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a sustainable and lasting solution, the sources added.

In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two officials discussed steps needed to transform the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace at the regional level.