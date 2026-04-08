TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye FM discusses US-Iran ceasefire, lasting peace in calls with Iran, Qatar
Hakan Fidan conveys Ankara’s satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire and reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at securing a permanent peace.
Türkiye FM discusses US-Iran ceasefire, lasting peace in calls with Iran, Qatar
Fidan said Türkiye would continue working to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a sustainable and lasting solution. / AA
a day ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Qatari counterparts to discuss the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and steps toward achieving lasting peace, diplomatic sources said.

According to sources from Türkiye’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Ankara’s satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire and reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at securing a permanent peace.

Fidan said Türkiye would continue working to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a sustainable and lasting solution, the sources added.

In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two officials discussed steps needed to transform the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace at the regional level.

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US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the 10-point proposal delivered to the US through Pakistani mediation includes a key US commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.

The proposal also includes paying compensation to Iran, withdrawing US combat forces from the region, and ending the war on all fronts, including the war in Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, warns against 'provocations'
SOURCE:AA
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