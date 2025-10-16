Four people have been killed and scores injured in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, after security forces fired shots and lobbed teargas canisters to disperse huge crowds at a stadium where the body of the deceased former prime minister Raila Odinga was on display.

The sound of gunfire was also captured on the Kenyan presidency’s live broadcast on X and YouTube as crowds surged toward the viewing area at the Kasarani Stadium outside of Nairobi on Thursday.

Authorities said the crowd had overwhelmed security barriers as emotions ran high because of the death of the veteran opposition leader, who died on Wednesday in Kerala, India, following a cardiac arrest during treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital.

Thousands of mourners stormed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) earlier to witness the arrival of Odinga’s body. Many climbed the boarding stairs and into stationary planes, including the cockpit, to catch a glimpse of the Kenya Airways aircraft that ferried the remains.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) temporarily suspended flights as crowds overwhelmed the runway and terminal areas.

Collective grief