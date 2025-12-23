A former close aide to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that immediately following the October 2023 attack that triggered Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli leader instructed him to figure out how the premier could evade responsibility for the security breach.

Former Netanyahu spokesperson Eli Feldstein, who faces trial for allegedly leaking classified information to the press, made the explosive accusation during an extensive interview with Israel’s KAN news channel Monday night.

Critics have repeatedly accused Netanyahu of refusing to accept blame for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history. But little is known about Netanyahu’s behaviour in the days immediately following the attack, while the premier has consistently resisted an “independent” state inquiry.

Related TRT World - Netanyahu returns to court after seeking pardon as corruption trial deepens political rifts

“He asked me, ‘What are they talking about in the news? Are they still talking about responsibility?” Feldstein said. “He wanted me to think of something that could be said that would offset the media storm surrounding the question of whether the prime minister had taken responsibility or not.”