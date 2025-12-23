WAR ON GAZA
Speaking to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Eli Feldstein said, “the first task” he received from Netanyahu after October 7 2023, was to stifle calls for accountability.
December 23, 2025

A former close aide to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that immediately following the October 2023 attack that triggered Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli leader instructed him to figure out how the premier could evade responsibility for the security breach.

Former Netanyahu spokesperson Eli Feldstein, who faces trial for allegedly leaking classified information to the press, made the explosive accusation during an extensive interview with Israel’s KAN news channel Monday night.

Critics have repeatedly accused Netanyahu of refusing to accept blame for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history. But little is known about Netanyahu’s behaviour in the days immediately following the attack, while the premier has consistently resisted an “independent” state inquiry.

“He asked me, ‘What are they talking about in the news? Are they still talking about responsibility?” Feldstein said. “He wanted me to think of something that could be said that would offset the media storm surrounding the question of whether the prime minister had taken responsibility or not.”

He added that Netanyahu looked “panicked” when he made the request. Feldstein said he was later told by people in Netanyahu's close circle to omit the word “responsibility” from all statements.

Netanyahu’s office called the interview a “long series of mendacious and recycled allegations made by a man with clear personal interests who is trying to deflect responsibility from himself,” Hebrew media reported.

Feldstein’s statements come after his indictment in a case where he is accused of leaking classified military information to a German tabloid to improve public perception of the prime minister following the killing of six hostages in Gaza in August of last year.

