Türkiye's UN envoy has said Israel’s unilateral measures are aimed at entrenching its unlawful presence in the occupied West Bank, while urging full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

Speaking at a UN Security Council high-level session on the situation in Palestine on Wednesday, Ahmet Yildiz said that while attention remains focused on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, "the occupying power continues unilateral measures aimed at entrenching its unlawful presence in the West Bank."

"Türkiye calls for the full implementation of the ceasefire arrangements, including Security Council resolution 2803 and President Donald Trump's 20-point plan," Yildiz said.

He stressed that maintaining the ceasefire is essential to prevent further killings and to create space for humanitarian assistance, early recovery efforts, and meaningful political engagement.

"We condemn the recurrent attacks and restrictions on humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian assistance entering Gaza must be significantly increased and, most importantly, must flow unhindered," he added.

Yildiz underlined what he described as the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza to enable recovery and reconstruction. "Türkiye stands ready to play an active role in reconstruction efforts," he said.