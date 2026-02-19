WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli 'annexation' efforts in occupied West Bank during Security Council session
During high-level Security Council session, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz called for full implementation of President Trump's 20-point peace plan.
Türkiye condemns Israeli 'annexation' efforts in occupied West Bank during Security Council session
Türkiye reiterates support for two-state solution and reconstruction efforts. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Türkiye's UN envoy has said Israel’s unilateral measures are aimed at entrenching its unlawful presence in the occupied West Bank, while urging full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

Speaking at a UN Security Council high-level session on the situation in Palestine on Wednesday, Ahmet Yildiz said that while attention remains focused on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, "the occupying power continues unilateral measures aimed at entrenching its unlawful presence in the West Bank."

"Türkiye calls for the full implementation of the ceasefire arrangements, including Security Council resolution 2803 and President Donald Trump's 20-point plan," Yildiz said.

He stressed that maintaining the ceasefire is essential to prevent further killings and to create space for humanitarian assistance, early recovery efforts, and meaningful political engagement.

"We condemn the recurrent attacks and restrictions on humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian assistance entering Gaza must be significantly increased and, most importantly, must flow unhindered," he added.

Yildiz underlined what he described as the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza to enable recovery and reconstruction. "Türkiye stands ready to play an active role in reconstruction efforts," he said.

RECOMMENDED

On the occupied West Bank, he reaffirmed Ankara’s opposition to Israeli annexation.

"We categorically oppose any form of annexation," Yildiz said, describing Israel's unilateral measures to expand its presence in the occupied West Bank as "grave breaches of international law."

He called on the Security Council to act decisively, saying it "should compel Israel to halt its escalation in the occupied West Bank, to fully implement the ceasefire arrangements and to bring its illegal occupation to an end."

"The momentum created following the ceasefire in Gaza must be translated into the implementation of the two-state solution," he added, stressing that "Türkiye will continue to act as a constructive, responsible and reliable partner in these efforts."

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers wound three Palestinians near occupied East Jerusalem
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadliest US avalanche in decades: Eight killed and one missing in Sierra Nevada
Facing jury, Zuckerberg admits slow action on child protection
Iran, Russia plan joint naval exercise in Gulf of Oman amid US military buildup
Israel braces for possible strikes on Iran despite ongoing nuclear talks: report
'Racist assault' on Indians in Israel, as New Delhi keeps mum on West Bank ahead of Modi visit
NATO hails Türkiye's 360-degree security approach ahead of Ankara summit
At least 37 killed in suspected gas explosion at Nigeria mining site
Türkiye showcases joint operational capability in NATO Steadfast Dart drill
'Silent pandemic' killing 100 a week becomes urgent health threat in Australia
5,000-year-old antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Romanian ice cave
Terror-free Türkiye on track despite sabotage attempts: Erdogan
Israel expanding control in occupied West Bank tests US red lines
German defence minister lauds Türkiye's strategic role in NATO
Swiss government approves temporary troop increase for EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina
India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy