Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign amid tension over dismissing the country’s internal security agency chief.

"If losing confidence is a reason for dismissal, then the first to be dismissed should be Netanyahu. The State of Israel has lost confidence in him," Lapid told the public broadcaster KAN on Monday.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said he plans to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, citing "a lack of trust."

Tensions between Netanyahu and the Shin Bet have escalated following the agency’s internal investigation into the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Netanyahu dismissed the report’s findings, saying they failed to answer key questions.

Shin Bet's investigation

Lapid said the real reason behind the dismissal was the Shin Bet's investigation into employees from Netanyahu's office on various charges.