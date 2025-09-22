WAR ON GAZA
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine
Palestinian president tells New York conference people want pluralism and peaceful transfer of power.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks virtually during a meeting at the UN aimed at galvanizing support for a two-state solution. / AP
September 22, 2025

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reaffirmed his commitment to holding presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the end of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Speaking via video to an international conference on Palestine in New York, Abbas said the Palestinian people seek "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

The Palestinian leader also called on countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.

"We urge those states that have not recognised the State of Palestine to take this step," he said.

Abbas was among 80 Palestinian officials whose US visas were revoked by the State Department, preventing them from attending this week’s UN events in person.

The conference was convened on the eve of the UN General Assembly, where Palestine’s demand for full recognition and an end to Israel’s occupation are expected to dominate debate.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
