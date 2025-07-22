WORLD
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
Istanbul has hosted two rounds of talks so far — on May 16 and June 2 — aimed at reviving direct diplomacy between Moscow and Kiev after months of deadlock.
Ukraine and Russia have held two rounds of talks in Istanbul that led to the exchange of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.(Photo: AA) / AA Archive
July 22, 2025

The Kremlin has expressed cautious optimism over the possibility of a new round of Russia–Ukraine peace talks taking place this week, as diplomacy tentatively resumes amid a complex and drawn-out conflict.

“We hope that the talks will take place this week. As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the timing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday during a press briefing in Moscow.

While signalling Moscow's readiness to participate, Peskov tempered expectations, warning that no "miraculous breakthroughs" should be anticipated from the negotiations. 

He described the ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts as “so complex” that even limited agreements, such as prisoner exchanges, should be viewed as meaningful progress.

Referring to the outcomes of previous talks, Peskov pointed to last month’s agreement to exchange additional prisoners of war — focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded — as well as to repatriate the bodies of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each side.

Zelenskyy confirms Türkiye as host

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address on Monday night that the upcoming round of peace talks would be held in Türkiye on Wednesday. 

Istanbul has hosted two rounds of talks so far — on May 16 and June 2 — aimed at reviving direct diplomacy between Moscow and Kiev after months of deadlock.

Despite progress on humanitarian issues, Peskov stressed that Kiev’s 2022 decree banning direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains a key obstacle. 

He also noted that future discussions will need to include a review of draft memoranda exchanged during the previous rounds of talks.

“I would not assess the potential timeframes for reaching a settlement in Ukraine at all,” Peskov said. “It depends on many factors, and any forecasts now would be wrong.”

While the Kremlin insists it remains open to talks, a full political resolution to the conflict still appears distant.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
