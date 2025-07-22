The Kremlin has expressed cautious optimism over the possibility of a new round of Russia–Ukraine peace talks taking place this week, as diplomacy tentatively resumes amid a complex and drawn-out conflict.

“We hope that the talks will take place this week. As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the timing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday during a press briefing in Moscow.

While signalling Moscow's readiness to participate, Peskov tempered expectations, warning that no "miraculous breakthroughs" should be anticipated from the negotiations.

He described the ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts as “so complex” that even limited agreements, such as prisoner exchanges, should be viewed as meaningful progress.

Referring to the outcomes of previous talks, Peskov pointed to last month’s agreement to exchange additional prisoners of war — focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded — as well as to repatriate the bodies of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each side.

Zelenskyy confirms Türkiye as host

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address on Monday night that the upcoming round of peace talks would be held in Türkiye on Wednesday.