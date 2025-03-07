CLIMATE
1 min read
Glaciers are melting
Glaciers are shrinking faster than ever
Glaciers are melting
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Ibrahim Dogan / TRT World
March 7, 2025

The alarming rate at which the world’s glaciers are disappearing has reached unprecedented levels, with ice loss doubling since the early 2000s.

In 2023, we witnessed the highest recorded loss of glacial ice, a stark indicator of the accelerating climate crisis that scientists have been warning about. This rapid decline not only threatens ecosystems but also poses significant risks to global sea levels, which could lead to devastating impacts on coastal communities worldwide.

RECOMMENDED
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat