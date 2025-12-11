The United Nations has called on international donors to help provide crucial assistance to Sri Lanka, grappling with the aftermath of deadly Cyclone Ditwah.

The UN's top envoy to the country, Marc-Andre Franche, announced plans on Thursday for a $35.3-million emergency fund which he said was needed to feed and cater to the basic needs of 658,000 people who have been worst affected.

The fund excludes reconstruction of damaged infrastructure or personal property and focuses solely on immediate basic needs.

Franche said $9.5 million had already been secured, with the European Union, Switzerland, Britain and the United States among the donors pledging funds.

The United Nations urged member states and other donors to help raise the remaining $25.8 million for the daunting recovery and reconstruction effort.

Continued warnings