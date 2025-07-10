Hollywood video game voice and motion capture actors signed a new contract with video game studios on July 9 with a focus on artificial intelligence protections, the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, said in a press release, ending a near year-long strike.

"AI was the centerpiece of our proposal package," video game voice actor and member of the negotiation committee Sarah Elmaleh told Reuters after the new agreement passed.

Elmaleh, a voice actor for popular titles like "Final Fantasy XV" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops III," said she knew it was crucial to ensure there was a baseline for how to ethically use AI in the gaming industry.

What does the agreement entail?

The new protections include consent and disclosure requirements for AI digital replica use and the ability for performers to suspend consent for the generation of new material during a strike.

"This deal achieves important progress around AI protections, and progress is the name of the game," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in the guild's statement.

The new contract also offers more performer safety measures by providing medics on set during high-risk scenes, addressing what has been a specific concern for motion capture video game performers.

"There are folks who not only give their voices to these characters, but their bodies, and they put their bodies on the line for these characters," Elmaleh said.

Motion-capture actors, also known as performance capture artists, are employed in video game production to provide lifelike physical performances that animators use to create realistic characters and actions.