Israel is heading towards a major diplomatic breakdown as its forced starvation of Gaza continued, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday.

The newspaper revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government ignored mounting international warnings about an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The report states that on 2 March, Israel’s Security Cabinet made a decision to halt the entry of food aid into Gaza.

This move came despite clear assessments from Israel’s own security establishment about the worsening starvation, as well as urgent warnings from Gen. Ghassan Alian, the coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and several international relief organisations.

Unnamed political and security sources told Yedioth Ahronoth that the decision “was not rooted in strategic considerations but was driven by political pressure from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich”, both known for their far-right policies.

The daily noted that the Israeli government was fully aware Gaza was “on the brink of famine”, yet continued to block aid entry, endangering the lives of countless Palestinian civilians.

The EU reportedly issued a stern warning to Israel regarding the consequences of the deepening crisis, even hinting at suspending its partnership agreement with Tel Aviv.