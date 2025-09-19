Fleeing homes in Gaza City amid Israeli strikes now costs a single family an estimated $3,180, UNRWA has said, as fuel shortages, banned shelter supplies, and overcrowded spaces compound the humanitarian crisis.
In a statement on X, UNRWA on Friday highlighted multiple challenges: fuel scarcity, a near seven-month ban on UNRWA shelter supplies, overcrowded and hard-to-find temporary spaces, and the collapse of household incomes after nearly two years of war.
An accompanying infographic showed the estimated costs for a single family seeking shelter: $1,000 for a taxi, $2,000 for a family tent, and $180 for land space, totalling $3,180.
UNRWA urged the international community to provide aid to alleviate the growing financial and humanitarian pressures on displaced families in Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a genocidal assault on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 65,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children.
Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and Israeli-enforced starvation has claimed the lives of at least 440 Palestinians, including 147 children.