A Russian general was killed on Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee has said.

The committee said in a statement on Telegram that Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff’s Operational Training Department, died from injuries caused by the blast.

“According to investigators, on the morning of December 22, an explosive device planted under the bottom of a car was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow,” the statement said.

It stated that investigations are underway following the opening of a criminal case in Moscow.