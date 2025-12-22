WORLD
Senior Russian general killed in Moscow car bombing
Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, a senior military official, dies as investigators probe multiple leads, including possible involvement of Ukrainian intelligence.
An investigator works at the scene where a senior Russian general was reportedly killed in a car bomb in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2025. / Reuters
December 22, 2025

A Russian general was killed on Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee has said.

The committee said in a statement on Telegram that Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff’s Operational Training Department, died from injuries caused by the blast.

“According to investigators, on the morning of December 22, an explosive device planted under the bottom of a car was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow,” the statement said.

It stated that investigations are underway following the opening of a criminal case in Moscow.

“Investigators are pursuing various theories regarding the murder. One of them is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” it added.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim.

RelatedTRT World - Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
SOURCE:AA
