Erdogan marks 110th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles with call to honour national legacy
Turkish President calls on future generations to uphold the nation’s legacy of sacrifice, resilience, and unity — tying the past to Türkiye’s future vision.
Linking the historical legacy to the nation’s future, Erdogan pointed to the “Century of Türkiye” vision as a modern reflection of the spirit that prevailed in Canakkale. / AA
April 25, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles, highlighting the enduring importance of what he called the “Spirit of Canakkale.”

On Friday, He said the courage, unity, and determination displayed by the Turkish nation during the Gallipoli campaign continue to serve as a guiding force for the country today.

Erdogan emphasised that the responsibility now falls on younger generations to uphold the message of independence and resilience embedded in the nation’s history.

He stressed that the sacrifices made at Canakkale must be remembered and honoured by ensuring those values are preserved and carried into the future.

The Century of Türkiye

Linking the historical legacy to the nation’s future, Erdogan pointed to the “Century of Türkiye” vision as a modern reflection of the spirit that prevailed in Canakkale.

He said the goal is to be worthy of the ancestors who defied the odds and changed the course of history by defeating some of the most powerful armies of their time.

Despite ongoing global challenges, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to replace war, terrorism, and violence with peace, harmony, and human dignity. He described this as a continuation of the nation’s broader struggle for justice and humanity.

Honouring the founders of a nation

The president concluded his message by paying tribute to the heroes of Canakkale, particularly Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

He extended heartfelt greetings to all Turkish citizens and called for a renewed commitment to the values forged during one of the nation’s most pivotal chapters.

