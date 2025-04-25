President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles, highlighting the enduring importance of what he called the “Spirit of Canakkale.”

On Friday, He said the courage, unity, and determination displayed by the Turkish nation during the Gallipoli campaign continue to serve as a guiding force for the country today.

Erdogan emphasised that the responsibility now falls on younger generations to uphold the message of independence and resilience embedded in the nation’s history.

He stressed that the sacrifices made at Canakkale must be remembered and honoured by ensuring those values are preserved and carried into the future.

The Century of Türkiye

Linking the historical legacy to the nation’s future, Erdogan pointed to the “Century of Türkiye” vision as a modern reflection of the spirit that prevailed in Canakkale.