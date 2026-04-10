A Turkish deep-sea drilling vessel has arrived in Somalia for a “historic mission,” marking the start of Ankara’s first overseas deep-sea drilling operation, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister has announced.

“The Cagri Bey (ship) has arrived in Somalia for its historic mission,” Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday at a ceremony in Mogadishu.

He said that the operation would open up “a brand-new chapter in the energy history of both Türkiye and Somalia.”

“We ask for God’s grace for our first overseas deep-sea drilling operation that goes beyond our borders,” Bayraktar added.