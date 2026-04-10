TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye launches its first overseas deep-sea drilling operation in Somalia
Turkish vessel Cagri Bey is set to drill at the Curad-1 well off Somalia and is expected to operate at a depth of 7,500 metres (over 24,600 feet) over a period of 288 days.
Türkiye launches its first overseas deep-sea drilling operation in Somalia
The ministry has described the campaign as Türkiye’s first deep-sea exploration drilling activity abroad. / AA
15 hours ago

A Turkish deep-sea drilling vessel has arrived in Somalia for a “historic mission,” marking the start of Ankara’s first overseas deep-sea drilling operation, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister has announced.

“The Cagri Bey (ship) has arrived in Somalia for its historic mission,” Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday at a ceremony in Mogadishu.

He said that the operation would open up “a brand-new chapter in the energy history of both Türkiye and Somalia.”

“We ask for God’s grace for our first overseas deep-sea drilling operation that goes beyond our borders,” Bayraktar added.

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According to Türkiye’s Energy Ministry, the Cagri Bey is set to drill at the Curad-1 well off Somalia and is expected to operate at a depth of 7,500 meters (over 24,600 feet) over a period of 288 days.

Somalia said it was an historic day.

"Today is a historic day for Somalia to welcome the Turkish ship to drill the oil. It is also a new hope and positive step to make use of the fuel," Somalia's Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed said.

The drillship's operations are expected to last around 10 months.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish deep-sea drilling vessel starts 'historic mission' at world's 2nd-deepest well in Somalia
SOURCE:AA, Reuters
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