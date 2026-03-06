WAR ON IRAN
Israeli-US strikes damage over 4,000 civilian buildings across Iran
Iran reports widespread damage to homes and hospitals as strikes by US and Israel kill hundreds and prompt retaliatory missile and drone attacks.
Aftermath of a strike on a police station, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran. / Reuters
March 6, 2026

More than 4,000 civilian buildings in Iran have been damaged amid ongoing US and Israeli strikes, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent said on Friday, according to Mehr News Agency.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand said “3,646 homes and civilian facilities have so far been targeted, while 528 commercial units have been completely destroyed,” the agency reported.

Kolivand added that three hospitals were forced out of service and 14 health centers sustained damage due to the bombardment.

The attacks, which began on February 28, have killed hundreds, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several security officials and dozens of school children. In response, Tehran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and sites it describes as “American interests” in Arab countries, causing casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential buildings.

Thousands of missiles

More than 3,000 precision-guided munitions and interceptors were used in the first 36 hours of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, according to analysts at the Payne Institute.

In retaliation, Iran unleashed more than 1,000 weapons across the region — roughly 380 ballistic missiles, about 700 Shahed drones and around 50 air defence missiles, the institute estimated.

That barrage triggered widespread interception efforts by the United States, Israel and Gulf states, all of which have been struck in Tehran’s counter‑attacks. 

During the opening phase of the campaign, US forces used a wide range of offensive weapons, including 210 JDAM precision-guided bombs, 120 Tomahawk cruise missiles, 120 low-cost drones, and 90 AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles targeting Iranian radar systems.

Israeli forces also conducted extensive strikes, using about 280 Spice-guided bombs, 140 smart bomb kits, 70 Rampage supersonic missiles, and 50 Delilah cruise or loitering missiles, according to the estimates.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
