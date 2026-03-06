More than 4,000 civilian buildings in Iran have been damaged amid ongoing US and Israeli strikes, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent said on Friday, according to Mehr News Agency.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand said “3,646 homes and civilian facilities have so far been targeted, while 528 commercial units have been completely destroyed,” the agency reported.

Kolivand added that three hospitals were forced out of service and 14 health centers sustained damage due to the bombardment.

The attacks, which began on February 28, have killed hundreds, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several security officials and dozens of school children. In response, Tehran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and sites it describes as “American interests” in Arab countries, causing casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential buildings.

