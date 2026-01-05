A Syrian delegation, including Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, was taking part in a new round of negotiations with Israel on Monday, Syrian state media reported, the first in several months.

Quoting a government source, state news agency SANA said the talks were coordinated and mediated by Washington, adding that the discussions were focused on reaching "a balanced security agreement" between the two countries.

A government source told SANA that the delegation is headed by Foreign Minister al Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein al Salama.

Two diplomatic sources said that the US-mediated talks were being held in Paris.

SANA said the negotiations were focused on reactivating a 1974 disengagement agreement and guaranteeing "the withdrawal of Israeli forces" to their positions before the overthrow of Bashar al Assad in December 2024.

Repeated incursions into Syrian territory