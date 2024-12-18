The Syrian military intelligence officers who detained Ghazi Mohammed al-Mohammed told him to forget his name and who he was.

They took away his papers, he said, and told him: "Now you're number 3006."

For five and a half months Mohammed languished in one of Assad regime's jails, losing 40 kilograms (88 pounds), all the while under the threat of imminent execution.

Since anti-regime forces toppled Assad's paranoid and brutal government one week ago, numerous ex-prisoners like Mohammed are shedding light on the depths of the despair visited upon Syria's people over the past decades.

Mohammed, an emaciated man propped up on cushions in front of the stove in Sarmada, near Aleppo in northwestern Syria, is a shadow of his former self.

The 39-year-old swears he was never involved in politics in Syria, and that he is a simple merchant trying to make a living along with his brothers.

He was seized on a brief business trip to Damascus, and plunged into a living hell.

"The moment comes when you lose all hope," said Mohammed, his beard and dark hair closely cropped.

"Towards the end I just wanted to die, waiting for when they would execute us. I was almost happy, as it would mean my suffering was over."

It was the "mukhabarat", the omnipotent intelligence henchmen and enforcers of Assad rule, who seized him when he visited the capital.

They took him away, hands clamped behind his back, along with one of his friends, a doctor.

"That was five and a half months ago," Mohammed said.

He doesn't know why he was arrested, but thinks it may have been because he comes from the northwestern province of Idlib, the heartland of anti-regime forces whose lightning push south forced Assad to flee on December 8.

Manacled and blindfolded, Mohammed was taken to a detention centre in the upscale Mazzeh district of Damascus, home to embassies, United Nations offices and security headquarters.

They took him deep into a building, and it was there that the blows began.

Hung by his wrists

For the first few days, he was hung by his wrists from a bar high up in a cell, his feet unable to touch the floor. Then he was lowered so at least he could touch the ground.

Mohammed was beaten and fed practically nothing. His only contact was with the jailers.

"They told me to confess that my brother had joined the rebels," he said.

"To be honest, I told them what they wanted to hear, even though my brother's a businessman who runs an aid organisation here in Sarmada."

He said he could hear the cries of women and children being tortured in front of loved ones to make them confess.

After a month or so, Mohammed was handed over to military intelligence, the ones who told him that, from then on, he would only be a number.