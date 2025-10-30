US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing on a level with China and Russia — just minutes before opening a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The move on Thursday comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump also noted that the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country, praising his own efforts to do "a complete update and renovation of existing weapons".

He added that "Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years".

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) says nine countries possess nuclear weapons: Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.

Trump offered no details of the precise nature of the testing to be undertaken, but said the process would "begin immediately".

Related TRT World - Kremlin reaffirms Russia's security stance after nuclear-powered missile test

‘No way to intercept’

Putin announced on Wednesday the successful testing of a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, the second weapons test in days.