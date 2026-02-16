An explosion at a fireworks store in eastern China has killed eight people and injured two, authorities have said.

Rural communities in China often light sparklers and screeching "missile" fireworks to celebrate holidays and milestones such as the Lunar New Year, which falls on Tuesday.

The "improper discharge" of fireworks by one or more villagers caused an explosion at a nearby store in Jiangsu province's Donghai county around 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) on Sunday, local authorities said in a statement on social media.

"Emergency management, fire, public security, and health authorities rushed to the scene immediately to carry out rescue and response operations," Donghai authorities added.

A fire caused by the explosion was extinguished by around 4:00 pm, the statement said, adding that eight people were killed and two people sustained minor burns.