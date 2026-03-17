Washington, DC — Joe Kent's abrupt exit as US Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre is more than a standard Washington reshuffle. It arrives at a moment of political strain, sending tremors through the MAGA (Make America Great Again) coalition and laying bare divisions that had been kept, for the most part, behind closed doors.

A decorated Green Beret and Republican who ran for Congress in Washington state's third district in 2022 and 2024, Kent has made clear why he stepped down.

The war on Iran, now in its third week, was not driven by any imminent threat to the United States, he said in his explosive resignation letter, but by "pressure from Israel".

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," he wrote. "It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

He drew a direct line to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, warning against sending another generation into conflict without a clear national interest.

Kent's remarks mark the first public rupture by a senior Trump administration official over Operation Epic Fury, the US-led war on Iran that began on February 28.

Not isolated outrage

The reaction from within the broader MAGA orbit was swift and revealing.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the most prominent anti-war voices on the American right, amplified Kent’s message almost immediately.

"Joe Kent just said what half the base is thinking — this isn’t America First, it’s Israel First. Trump needs to end this before it costs us 2028," she wrote, framing the resignation as proof of a deeper betrayal of the movement’s core promise.

On Capitol Hill, influential Republicans like Senator Rand Paul struck a similar tone, but tied it directly to legislative action.

"Courageous stand. We’ve warned this war was unnecessary and unconstitutional. Time for Congress to act on War Powers," he said, reinforcing his push to curb the administration’s authority over the conflict.

Congressman Thomas Massie echoed that argument, using Kent’s departure to press for debate and funding constraints.

"Another insider sees what we see: no imminent threat, just lobby pressure. This is why we need to defund and debate," he wrote, seeking to rally support for anti-escalation efforts.

Together, the responses form a pattern. Support for Kent reflects a current within the Republican base that sees the Iran war as a break from the America First doctrine.

That unease is mirrored within parts of the intelligence community.



William Lawrence of American University told TRT World that Kent’s resignation reflects deeper unease within parts of the US national security establishment.

"Within the intelligence community, career officials had already been raising concerns," he said.

"Estimates from the National Intelligence Council suggested regime change in Iran could result from this war. There were other pushbacks as well. So, Kent’s resignation doesn’t surprise me in the least."

Lawrence added that the move mirrors the perspective of many career intelligence professionals, a group, he says has been "purged, downplayed, and marginalised as much as possible" as political priorities increasingly shape intelligence assessments.

"This very much represents the consensus of a lot of professionals who’ve been sidelined," he said.

He also highlighted frustration among Special Forces and other officials over recent operations and the transfer of assets from Asia to the Middle East.

"There will be ongoing pushback from within the administration," he said, "but ultimately what happens on the ground will determine the outcome more than these reports."