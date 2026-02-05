Israeli forces detained 32 Palestinians from towns in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in military raids on Thursday, according to a prisoners’ advocacy group.

Among those detained were former legislator Hatem Qafisha from the Hebron governorate in the southern West Bank, as well as a child and former prisoners, the Prisoners’ Media Office said.

Israeli forces conducted home searches and damaged personal property during incursions into multiple areas, the statement said.