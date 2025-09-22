Global popstar Dua Lipa has cut ties with her longtime Jewish manager, David Levy, after he was found behind a smear campaign attempting to block the Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury Festival.

According to the Daily Mail, Levy was the first signatory on a leaked “private and confidential” letter sent to festival founder Michael Eavis, urging him to drop pro-Palestinian rap band Kneecap over alleged political ties.

The letter, once exposed, prompted Dua Lipa to end her professional relationship with Levy.

An industry insider told the paper that Dua “made sure David Levy was no longer producing her music,” stressing that the artist is outspokenly pro-Palestinian and could not tolerate a manager who aligned with such pressure tactics.

The Grammy-winning singer has long championed Palestinian rights.