WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Global popstar Dua Lipa has ended her longtime collaboration with manager David Levy after revelations linked him to a secret campaign aimed at blocking Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury.
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Global popstar Dua Lipa is outspokenly pro-Palestinian and could not tolerate a manager who aligned with a smear campaign against the Irish rap group. / AFP
September 22, 2025

Global popstar Dua Lipa has cut ties with her longtime Jewish manager, David Levy, after he was found behind a smear campaign attempting to block the Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury Festival.

According to the Daily Mail, Levy was the first signatory on a leaked “private and confidential” letter sent to festival founder Michael Eavis, urging him to drop pro-Palestinian rap band Kneecap over alleged political ties.

The letter, once exposed, prompted Dua Lipa to end her professional relationship with Levy.

An industry insider told the paper that Dua “made sure David Levy was no longer producing her music,” stressing that the artist is outspokenly pro-Palestinian and could not tolerate a manager who aligned with such pressure tactics.

The Grammy-winning singer has long championed Palestinian rights.

RECOMMENDED

In May last year, she used her Instagram platform of 88 million followers to denounce the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and she has joined rallies condemning the UK’s complicity in the war.

Despite the letter, Kneecap performed at Glastonbury in July. Police briefly investigated complaints but later closed the case, citing a lack of evidence of any offence. The group described the probe as “political policing intimidation.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which has so far killed nearly 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory