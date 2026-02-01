Egyptian authorities have officially blocked the online gaming platform Roblox, citing concerns over content that officials say promotes harmful behaviour among children, according to Egyptian media reports.

Essam al-Amir, deputy head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, said a decision had been issued to block the popular electronic game, widely known among young users as Roblox.

He made the remarks during a session of the Senate held to discuss the risks associated with children’s use of mobile phones and digital applications, according to the Youm7 newspaper.

The council had recommended taking action to block websites that promote “deviant behaviour or facilitate its spread”, as well as platforms that broadcast electronic games encouraging violence, al-Amir said.

He added that the council is coordinating with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to implement the technical measures required to enforce the ban.

The move by Egypt follows similar actions in the region. In September and August 2025, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman imposed restrictions on Roblox after warnings about potential risks to children.

Internationally, Roblox has faced mounting scrutiny. In August 2025, the US state of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against Roblox, accusing the company of facilitating child exploitation.

Roblox rejected the allegations as “false”, according to the BBC.