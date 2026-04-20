A major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse sparked a fire and killed at least one person, Russian officials said, just hours after a blaze was doused in the wake of a similar attack on April 16.

Transport infrastructure at Russia's Tuapse port has been damaged due to a drone strike, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

One of Russia's major southern ports, Tuapse is an oil product export hub that also handles dry bulk cargo, such as coal and fertiliser. In addition, it is home to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft.

"Tuapse was subjected to another massive drone attack," Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region said on messaging app Telegram. "A fire occurred at the seaport."