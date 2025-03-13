Washington, DC — The price of everyday life in America is about to go up. A lot.

US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs — slapping a whopping 25 percent tax on imported steel and aluminium — is already sending ripples through the American economy.



From soda cans to cars, homes to household appliances, the cost of things people use every day is set to climb. And businesses, large and small, are sounding the alarm.

"Nearly everyone in the economy is struggling to comprehend wild swings in Washington policies, and their implications for everyday decisions," said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist at asset manager Franklin Templeton.



So, where will Americans feel the pinch most?

Cars: sticker shock

If you were planning to buy a car this year, brace yourself. Automakers depend heavily on steel and aluminium for body frames, engine blocks and components. And now, they will be paying significantly more for those materials.

"It is not easy for American companies that use steel and aluminium in production to find it elsewhere, so we'll see increases in prices. Makers of vehicles will face higher costs, which will be passed on to consumers," Layna Mosley, politics and international affairs professor at Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Companies like Ford and General Motors are already warning investors about increased expenses, with Ford's CFO noting in a recent earnings call that the company expects to pass "some of the burden" onto consumers.

Canned foods: Soup prices set to simmer

A simple can of soup, beans, or tomatoes is about to cost more. The reason? That thin metal can is made of steel or aluminium, much of it sourced from Canada, Mexico and China — all hit hard by the tariffs.

For Brooklyn-based brewery Talea, the tariffs on aluminium, which the company uses for its cans, could lead to higher operating costs, co-founder LeAnn Darland said.



Other companies like ConAgra and Del Monte, have already signalled price hikes. Even pet food, which comes in the same aluminium cans, is expected to see increases.

Home construction: Dream house just got pricier

Thanks to higher steel prices, home construction costs in the US are about to get even worse.

Based on initial conversations with builders, National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Robert Dietz estimates the tariffs, once fully phased in, will add anywhere from $7,500 to $10,000 to the cost of building the average American family home.

That's on top of the already sky-high construction costs driven by labour shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Soda and beverages: A new 'sin tax'

A cold drink on a summer evening? That'll cost you more, too.