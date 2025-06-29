WORLD
1 min read
Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war: Kiev
Kiev has said Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles.
Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war: Kiev
Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war / Reuters
June 29, 2025

Russia launches its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official says, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war.

Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said.

Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, told the Associated Press that the overnight onslaught was “the most massive air strike” on the country, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles.

The attack targeted regions across Ukraine, including western Ukraine, far from the frontline.

RECOMMENDED

Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Polish air force said.

Kherson regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said one person died in a drone strike.

Six people were wounded in Cherkasy, including a child, according to regional Gov. Ihor Taburets.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump warns Putin is 'playing with fire' amid escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine

SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders