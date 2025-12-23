AMERICAS
2 min read
Trump says it would be 'smart' for Maduro to step down as US pressure on Venezuela intensifies
US president signals escalation in pressure campaign on Caracas as Maduro fires back, urging Washington to focus on domestic issues.
Trump hints at regime change as US pressure mounts on Caracas (File) / REUTERS
December 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that it would be "smart" for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power, as Washington steps up pressure on Caracas.

Trump said the United States could keep or sell Venezuelan oil seized in recent weeks, or potentially use it to replenish US strategic reserves.

Asked whether the goal of the US campaign was to force Maduro from office, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think it probably would… That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out."

"If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough," he said.

Trump described Maduro as "no friend to the United States" and accused his government of involvement in drug trafficking, claims Caracas has repeatedly denied.

Washington’s pressure campaign has included an expanded US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels alleged to be involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean near Venezuela.

According to US officials, at least 100 people have been killed in the operations.

Trump has also announced a "blockade" of oil tankers under sanctions entering or leaving Venezuela.

The US Coast Guard began pursuing another tanker in international waters near the country on Sunday, which would mark the third such operation in less than two weeks if completed.

Asked what would happen to seized oil cargoes, Trump said: "Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it."

RelatedTRT World - Maduro seeks military help from Colombia as US–Venezuela standoff reaches boiling point

Maduro responds

Maduro responded later on Monday, saying Trump would be "better off" focusing on domestic challenges in the United States rather than threatening Venezuela.

"President Trump would be better off in his country," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on state television.

"He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country’s affairs."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
