US President Donald Trump has said that it would be "smart" for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power, as Washington steps up pressure on Caracas.

Trump said the United States could keep or sell Venezuelan oil seized in recent weeks, or potentially use it to replenish US strategic reserves.

Asked whether the goal of the US campaign was to force Maduro from office, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think it probably would… That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out."

"If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough," he said.

Trump described Maduro as "no friend to the United States" and accused his government of involvement in drug trafficking, claims Caracas has repeatedly denied.

Washington’s pressure campaign has included an expanded US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels alleged to be involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean near Venezuela.

According to US officials, at least 100 people have been killed in the operations.

Trump has also announced a "blockade" of oil tankers under sanctions entering or leaving Venezuela.