Israeli fire killed two Palestinian brothers and wounded another on Friday in the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The bodies of Mohammed and Eid Abu Warda arrived at hospitals, while their third brother was wounded with moderate injuries after they were shot on Mansoura Street in the neighbourhood, medical sources told Anadolu.

Local sources and witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle used to transport water, killing the two brothers and injuring the third.

The incident comes amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since October 10 2025.

Earlier on Friday, Israel shelled areas northwest of Rafah and east of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, as well as areas east of Gaza City and the town of Jabalia in the north.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel’s ceasefire violations have killed 765 Palestinians and wounded 2,140 others.

The ceasefire followed two years of Israeli genocide that began in October 2023, which killed more than 72,340 Palestinians and wounded 172,250 others, while destroying about 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure, according to Gaza authorities.