Israeli fire killed two Palestinian brothers and wounded another on Friday in the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.
The bodies of Mohammed and Eid Abu Warda arrived at hospitals, while their third brother was wounded with moderate injuries after they were shot on Mansoura Street in the neighbourhood, medical sources told Anadolu.
Local sources and witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle used to transport water, killing the two brothers and injuring the third.
The incident comes amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since October 10 2025.
Earlier on Friday, Israel shelled areas northwest of Rafah and east of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, as well as areas east of Gaza City and the town of Jabalia in the north.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel’s ceasefire violations have killed 765 Palestinians and wounded 2,140 others.
The ceasefire followed two years of Israeli genocide that began in October 2023, which killed more than 72,340 Palestinians and wounded 172,250 others, while destroying about 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure, according to Gaza authorities.
Violence in occupied West Bank
Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to two vehicles early on Friday during an attack on Palestinian homes in the southern occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.
Osama Makhmara told Anadolu that a group of armed illegal settlers infiltrated from the settlement of Otniel into the Majd al-Ba’a area west of Yatta, south of Hebron, where they attacked Palestinian homes and burned two vehicles belonging to brothers Khaled and Yasser Abu Ali. The fire completely destroyed both vehicles, he added.
A monthly report by the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said illegal Israeli settlers carried out 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank in March, killing nine people.
Violence by illegal Israeli settlers and Israeli forces has escalated across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians, wounding about 11,750 others, and leading to nearly 22,000 arrests in the occupied West Bank.