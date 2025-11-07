The Sudanese army said its air defences intercepted a swarm of drones targeting Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara early on Friday.
Residents in Omdurman told Anadolu that they heard heavy anti-aircraft fire after several drones attacked the city's northern districts before dawn.
Similar reports emerged from Atbara, where witnesses said a drone swarm struck around 3am local time, followed by heavy artillery fire from army positions.
The extent of casualties and damage remains unclear, and neither the army nor the RSF has issued a statement regarding the strikes.
Earlier, the Sudan News outlet said that Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out drone strikes early on Friday targeting the areas.
The attacks came after the RSF said on Thursday that it had agreed to a humanitarian truce in Sudan proposed by the Quad countries — the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
The RSF did not disclose details about the ceasefire terms or implementation mechanism, while neither the Quad nor the army immediately commented.
Sudanese authorities have accused the RSF of carrying out repeated drone attacks on civilian targets in Khartoum and other cities, though the group has not publicly responded to the allegations.
Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.