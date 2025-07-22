Protests break out in Ukraine's capital, Kiev, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that would weaken two anti-corruption agencies.

Critics say the legislation consolidates power in Zelenskyy's hands and will allow government meddling in high-profile graft cases.

Before Zelenskyy signed the bill into law, the parliament approved the bill, effectively stripping both National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their autonomy.

Protesters in the capital expressed anger at the measure. Some chanted "veto the law".

"The bill is being rushed through," said 26-year-old game designer Anastasia.

"It is clear that this is a targeted effort," she added.